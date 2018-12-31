202.5
Home » World News » Amsterdam airport departure area…

Amsterdam airport departure area evacuated for bomb threat

By The Associated Press December 31, 2018 3:37 pm 12/31/2018 03:37pm
Share

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch military police evacuated passengers from a departure area at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport for a short time Monday evening due to a bomb threat, police said.

The Royal Marechaussee police force said in a tweet that officers overpowered a suspect and quickly lifted the evacuation order. An update from the military force’s Twitter account said the suspect was a 51-year-old Canadian man who was held for questioning.

The force in the Netherlands did not identify him. It said no explosives were found at Schiphol Airport.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Living News Travel News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500