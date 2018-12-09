9th person killed in continuing French yellow vest protests

202.5
By The Associated Press December 20, 2018 6:18 am 12/20/2018 06:18am
PARIS (AP) — Authorities in France say a ninth person has been killed in yellow vest protests, as a dwindling number of demonstrators continue to block tollbooths and roundabouts around the country.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said in remarks carried on French television that the victim was a protester killed Thursday in the southwest city of Agen, among several thousand still holding actions despite police efforts to dislodge them.

Calling for calm during the holidays, Castaner said, “This must stop. Nine dead.”

Lawmaker Olivier Damaisin tweeted that the protester was hit by a truck, and had been a local yellow vest movement leader.

Eight others have died in incidents tied to the movement, mostly from traffic accidents linked to roadblocks. The movement started Nov. 17 by drivers angry over a fuel tax hike.

