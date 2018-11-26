202.5
Watchdog mulls sending inspectors to Syria following attack

By The Associated Press November 26, 2018 6:53 am 11/26/2018 06:53am
In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, shows medical staff treating a boy following a suspected chemical attack on his town of al-Khalidiya, in Aleppo, Syria, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Some 50 civilians were being treated following a suspected poison gas attack by Syrian rebel groups on the government-held Aleppo city in the country's north, according to Syrian state media. (SANA via AP)

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The chief of the global chemical weapons watchdog says the organization is considering sending inspectors to investigate an alleged poison gas attack in Syria.

Fernando Arias, director-general of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, said on Monday that officials at the Hague-based watchdog have been in touch with U.N. experts “to assess the security situation on the ground for a possible deployment” of a fact-finding mission to Syria.

Syria’s Arab News Agency, SANA, said the alleged chemical attack late on Saturday was carried out by “terrorist groups positioned in Aleppo countryside” that fired shells containing toxic gases on three neighborhoods in Syria’s largest city, injuring dozens.

The OPCW’s fact-finding mission is tasked with investigating alleged chemical attacks in Syria and reporting back to the organization and United Nations.

