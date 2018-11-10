202.5
UK ex-minister says other officials may resign over Brexit

By The Associated Press November 10, 2018 7:44 am 11/10/2018 07:44am
FILE - In this March 28, 2017 file photo, Jo Johnson visits the the European Commission in Brussels. A transport minister in the British government stepped down Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 to protest Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit plan and is backing calls for a second referendum on whether the country should leave the European Union. Jo Johnson, younger brother of former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, said Friday that the withdrawal agreement being discussed would greatly weaken Britain. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP, file)

LONDON (AP) — A former U.K. minister says others may step down from the government to protest Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit plan.

Jo Johnson told BBC radio Saturday it is up to members of Parliament to take a stand.

He said that if others decide to resign, “good on them.”

Johnson, the younger brother of Boris Johnson, stepped down as a transport minister Friday and called for a second Brexit referendum. He said May’s Brexit plan would damage Britain’s national interest.

He said the plan is so different from what had been promised during the 2016 referendum that a second vote is needed.

May has rejected all demands for another vote, saying the 2016 vote in favor of leaving the European Union is definitive.

Difficult negotiations between Britain and the EU continue.

