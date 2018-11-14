Turkey: German-Turkish singer sentenced on terror charge

202.5
By The Associated Press November 14, 2018 10:11 am 11/14/2018 10:11am
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says a court has sentenced a German singer of Turkish descent to six years and three months in prison for membership of an armed terror group.

Anadolu Agency says the court in Edirne, northwest Turkey, on Wednesday convicted Saide Inac — who is better known as Hozan Cane — of membership of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK. She was expected to appeal her conviction.

Cane was arrested in Edirne ahead of elections in June on a campaign bus belonging to a pro-Kurdish party.

During her trial, the singer denied being a member of the PKK or a sympathizer of the group, Anadolu reported.

Germany’s Foreign Ministry says it is providing her with consular assistance and is in close contact with Turkish authorities.

