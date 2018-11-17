Turkey: 8 activists held over anti-govt protests released

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Media reports say Turkish authorities have released from custody eight activists who were detained over allegations they supported mass anti-government protests during 2013. They were among 13 people who were detained…

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Media reports say Turkish authorities have released from custody eight activists who were detained over allegations they supported mass anti-government protests during 2013.

They were among 13 people who were detained in simultaneous police operations in Istanbul and three provinces on Friday for links to an association headed by jailed businessman and human rights defender, Osman Kavala.

Kavala is accused of attempting to overthrow the Turkish government, though hasn’t been indicted after more than a year in jail.

Private DHA news agency reports that eight of those held, including university professors Betul Tanbay and Turgut Tarhanli, were released after questioning on Saturday. The others were still being questioned.

The United States, the European Union and human rights groups have called for their release.

