Time on retreat this weekend in US with standard time return

By The Associated Press November 2, 2018 4:05 pm 11/02/2018 04:05pm
Graphic to be used as a reminder to turn back the clocks an hour; 1c x 1 inches; 46.5 mm x 25 mm;

WASHINGTON (AP) — Time marches ahead, usually. It’s in retreat this weekend in the United States.

At 2 a.m. local time Sunday, daylight saving time is ending, and standard time returns for most people across the country. It means an extra hour of sleep, perchance to dream, for one night.

The shift means it’s lighter earlier in the morning, and darkness comes sooner in the evening.

Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and most of Arizona don’t observe daylight saving time, so no need to change the clocks in those places.

Daylight saving time returns at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, March 10, 2019.

Government News National News World News
