202
Home » World News » Spain and Russia agree…

Spain and Russia agree to set up joint cybersecurity group

By The Associated Press November 6, 2018 11:46 am 11/06/2018 11:46am
Share
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, left, and his Spanish counterpart Josep Borrell speak during a press conference after a meeting at the foreign ministry in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

MADRID (AP) — The foreign ministers of Russia and Spain say they agreed to establish a joint cybersecurity group to keep the malicious spreading of misinformation from damaging relations between their countries.

Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell said he welcomed Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s proposal for a collaborative effort “to gauge the extent of the problem and analyze it to prevent it from becoming a source of friction.”

Lavrov said in Madrid on Tuesday he discussed with Borrell how “some Russian mass media go beyond the limits of their professional activity and create inadmissible interference in other countries’ issues.”

But Lavrov insisted no evidence has been found of Russian government involvement.

Spanish officials have alleged that a misinformation campaign mainly initiated in Russia was partially to blame for instability in Spain’s Catalonia region.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Tech News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500