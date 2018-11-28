South Africa’s young rape survivors need counseling: MSF

202.5
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A new study says many South African health facilities designated to help survivors of sexual violence don’t offer counseling to children who have been raped.

Doctors Without Borders, which released the study on Wednesday, says there are critical gaps in mental health care in a country with one of the world’s highest rates of violence against women.

The group, also known by its French acronym MSF, conducted telephone surveys with half of the 265 public health facilities across South Africa that are designated to help people who have suffered sexual violence.

MSF says 45 percent of the facilities indicated they do not provide counseling for children.

It says many children are raped in South Africa and that parents should be told that children can show developmental regression after sexual abuse.

