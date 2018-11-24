202.5
Home » World News » Son says UK film…

Son says UK film director Nicolas Roeg has died aged 90

By The Associated Press November 24, 2018 9:47 am 11/24/2018 09:47am
Share

LONDON (AP) — The son of Nicolas Roeg says the prominent British film director has died. He was 90.

Nicolas Roeg Jr. told Britain’s Press Association that the director of “The Man Who Fell to Earth” and “Don’t Look Now” died Friday night.

“He was a genuine dad,” said Roeg Jr. “He just had his 90th birthday in August.”

He didn’t provide details about his father’s death.

Roeg’s career spanned six decades and he was known for making provocative films and working with major rock stars Mick Jagger and David Bowie.

He worked his way into directing after winning acclaim as a cinematographer.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Movie News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500