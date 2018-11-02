Royal sweets: Diana and sons feature in cake competition

202
By The Associated Press November 2, 2018 9:55 am 11/02/2018 09:55am
A cake in the likeness of Princess Diana, with sons Prince Harry, left, and Prince William on display during Cake International, The Sugarcraft, Cake Decorating and Baking Show, at the NEC in Birmingham, England, Friday Nov. 2, 2018. The show runs until Nov. 4. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — There seems to be a bit of a royal obsession on display at the Cake International exhibition taking place in Birmingham in central England.

There was an oversize cake depicting the late Princess Diana with her two sons Prince William and Prince Harry. There’s even a life-size cake of a grown-up Prince Harry with his wife Meghan the duchess of Sussex.

The eye-catching cakes feature in a three-day cake decorating and baking show that includes a number of prizes in various competitions.

