202.5
Home » World News » Pope denounces governments that…

Pope denounces governments that use media to defame critics

By The Associated Press November 8, 2018 8:56 am 11/08/2018 08:56am
Share
Pope Francis checks his watch as he arrives for the weekly general audience in St.Peter's Square at the Vatican, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is denouncing the way some governments seek to discredit their critics through “whisper” campaigns, using the media to defame anyone who represents a threat.

During his morning homily Thursday, Francis said such slander campaigns can infect relations in families, parishes and dioceses, as well as global politics.

He said the damage done by the “sin of whispering” is particularly grave in politics “when a government isn’t honest and seeks to sling mud at its adversaries with whispers, defamation, calumny.”

Francis didn’t single out any country, but said dictatorial governments are known for taking control of the media to “diminish anyone who represents a threat.”

Francis this year is dedicating his annual peace message to urging greater responsibility in politics.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500