Home » World News » Magazine features new photo…

Magazine features new photo of Prince Louis with grandfather Prince Charles

By ABC Radio | @ABCRadio November 19, 2018 5:33 am 11/19/2018 05:33am
Share
Tim P. Whitby - WPA Pool/Getty Images

(LONDON) — A new photo of baby Prince Louis being held by his grandfather, Prince Charles, was published Monday in the British news outlet Sunday Times Magazine.

The photo, taken by longtime royals photographer Chris Jackson, who’s been photographing the family for more than 15 years, came just days after Charles’ 70th birthday last week on Nov. 14.

It features the heir apparent to the British throne embracing his youngest grandson, offering a rare, candid glimpse at Charles as a doting grandfather.

HRH The Prince of Wales on and off duty in today’s Sunday Times Magazine.

Photos by @ChrisJack_Getty. pic.twitter.com/TinrDaELqc

— Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) November 18, 2018

Last week, Clarence House released new family photographs of the whole family together, the first official photos of the whole family since the christening of Prince Louis in July.

The images showed the three men who will each be king: Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George, all together.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News Living News prince charles prince louis royal family World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500