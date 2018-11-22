202.5
Home » World News » Leaning Tower of Pisa…

Leaning Tower of Pisa continues long path towards vertical

By The Associated Press November 22, 2018 7:32 am 11/22/2018 07:32am
Share

After more than two decades of efforts to straighten it, engineers say the famed Tuscan bell tower has recovered four centimeters more and is in better structural health than predicted.

ROME (AP) — The Leaning Tower of Pisa isn’t leaning so much anymore.

After more than two decades of efforts to straighten it, engineers say the famed Tuscan bell tower has recovered four centimeters (1.57 inches) more and is in better structural health than predicted.

ANSA news agency quotes a consultant to the international committee monitoring the tilt, Nunziante Squeglia, as saying that while the progressive recovery of tilt is good news, the overall structural health of the tower is more important.

The 12th-century tower reopened to the public in 2001 after being closed for more than a decade to let workers reduce its slant. By using hundreds of tons of lead counterweights at the base and extracting soil from under the foundations, engineers initially shaved 17 inches off the lean.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Living News World News
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
15 Thanksgiving turkey recipes
Thanksgiving dessert recipes
Side dishes for your Thanksgiving meal
Today in History: Nov. 22
20 pumpkin recipes for fall
15 Thanksgiving potato recipes
Celebrity birthdays Nov. 18-24
Best time of the year for every home improvement project
Celebrity deaths
NFL Week 11 Recap
1st snow of the season hits DC region
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods
Photos: 2018 CMAs
Wildfires ravage California
Dogs and cats of DC mayor's office
Where to take the family while they visit DC
People's Choice Awards
November Entertainment Guide
Election Day
10 things to do in DC this fall before it freezes
Travel trends
Fall foliage comes to DC area
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)
Drag queens run high heels
Ghost Roads V: ‘Not all who wander are lost’ on outskirts of Frederick
Marine Corps Marathon
Roasting, braising, baking: Fall recipes
Local deaths of note