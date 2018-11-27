202.5
Home » World News » Global lawmakers grill Facebook…

Global lawmakers grill Facebook exec in UK parliament

By The Associated Press November 27, 2018 6:49 am 11/27/2018 06:49am
Share
FILE - In this file photo dated Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2011, Richard Allan, Facebook's Director of Policy for Europe, gestures as he speaks at the London Cyberspace Conference in London. International lawmakers are preparing to question Facebook executive in charge of public policy, Richard Allan, at parliament’s Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee hearing in London Tuesday Nov. 27, 2018, as they to look into the social media company's data protection policies. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, FILE)

LONDON (AP) — Lawmakers from nine countries are grilling a Facebook executive as part of an international hearing at Britain’s parliament on disinformation and “fake news.”

Richard Allan, a Facebook vice president, was among witnesses set to answer questions at a committee hearing in London on Tuesday.

The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee had repeatedly asked Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to appear but he has ignored the requests.

Instead, the company sent Allan to the hearing, at which British lawmakers will be joined by counterparts from eight other countries.

The hearing comes after the committee’s chairman, Damian Collins, took the unusual move of forcing the CEO of an app maker to turn over confidential Facebook documents.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Tech News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500