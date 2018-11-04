202
Ghana: Prince Charles says visit to city evokes fond times

By The Associated Press November 4, 2018 1:46 pm 11/04/2018 01:46pm
KUMASI, Ghana (AP) — Britain’s Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall have attended a dubar – a traditional celebration of leaders – as part of their visit to Ghana.

The heir to the British throne and his wife, Camilla, arrived in the West African country’s capital, Accra, on Friday night and flew into Kumasi International Airport on Sunday.

Children lined the streets waving miniature Ghanaian and U.K. flags to welcome them. Charles said returning to Kumasi brought back fond memories of time he spent in the city 41 years ago.

He ended a short speech with “Medase paa,” which is “Thank you very much” in the Asante language.

On Monday, Charles is scheduled to address young entrepreneurs.

The royal couple began their tour of West Africa in Gambia and head next to Nigeria.

