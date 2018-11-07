202
Home » World News » Elaborate preparations in UK…

Elaborate preparations in UK to mark Armistice Day centenary

By The Associated Press November 7, 2018 11:37 am 11/07/2018 11:37am
Share

Armistice Day will be commemorated Sunday in Britain with a solemn ceremony at the Cenotaph in London that will be attended by Queen Elizabeth II and other senior royals.

LONDON (AP) — Elaborate preparations are underway in Britain ahead of ceremonies to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

Armistice Day will be commemorated Sunday in Britain with a solemn ceremony at the Cenotaph in London that will be attended by Queen Elizabeth II and other senior royals.

Special tributes to fallen and injured servicemen will also include a Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey. The field is being filled with small crosses, often topped with photographs of a serviceman who died in the 1914-1918 war.

A separate display at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London will feature 72,396 individually shaped, shrouded figures. Each represents a British and Commonwealth serviceman killed fighting in the Somme area of France.

The ambitious display is the work of British artist Rob Heard.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Living News Travel News World News
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
Election Day
Falcons flex offensive muscles, blow out Redskins 38-14
November Entertainment Guide
Today in History: Nov. 7
10 things to do in DC this fall before it freezes
Roethlisberger guides Steelers past Ravens 23-16
Travel trends
Fall foliage comes to DC area
Celebrity birthdays Nov. 4-10
Potato recipes for upcoming holidays
Drag queens run high heels
Celebrity deaths
Ghost Roads V: ‘Not all who wander are lost’ on outskirts of Frederick
Marine Corps Marathon
Pipe bombs sent to prominent Democrats
Royal wedding of Princess Eugenie
Royal couple in Australia as pregnancy announced
Hurricane Michael slams Florida
Roasting, braising, baking: Fall recipes
Cardinal Wuerl
American Music Awards
Local deaths of note
Scenes from Kavanaugh protests
DC Fashion Week gets couture farewell
20 pumpkin recipes for fall
Fall Movie Guide
2018 Emmy Awards