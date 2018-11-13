202.5
Czech highest court upholds Uber ban in city of Brno

By The Associated Press November 13, 2018 10:00 am 11/13/2018 10:00am
PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic’s highest legal authority has upheld a ban for the operations of the ride-sharing service Uber in Brno, the second-largest city in the country.

Uber was banned after a legal complaint by a taxi company supported from Brno City Hall that claimed new taxi services have to be provided only in line with the law.

Uber argued it is not a common taxi company but a court ruled it is.

An appeals court sided with Uber but the Constitutional Court dismissed its decision Tuesday. The case returns to the appeals court now.

The ban doesn’t apply in the capital, Prague, where Uber faces similar accusations in a separate case.

