Climate change protesters block off 5 London bridges

By The Associated Press November 17, 2018 9:22 am 11/17/2018 09:22am
Demonstrators on Westminster Bridge in London, Saturday Nov. 17, 2018, for a protest group called 'Extinction Rebellion' to raise awareness of the dangers posed by climate change. Hundreds of protesters turned out in central London and blocked off the capital’s main bridges to demand the government take climate change seriously. (John Stillwell/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Hundreds of protesters have turned out in central London and blocked off the capital’s main bridges to demand the government take climate change seriously.

A group called “Extinction Rebellion” encouraged sit-ins on the bridges Saturday as part of a coordinated week of action across the country.

Metropolitan Police said emergency vehicles were hampered from getting across London because of the “blockade” of five bridges. The force said it had asked all protesters to congregate at Westminster Bridge where officers can facilitate lawful protest.

About two dozen people were arrested on Monday after protesters blocked traffic and glued themselves to gates outside the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

