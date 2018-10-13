202
Home » World News » UK fans flocked to…

UK fans flocked to TV to watch Princess Eugenie’s wedding

By The Associated Press October 13, 2018 4:34 pm 10/13/2018 04:34pm
Share
Britain's Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank leave St George's Chapel after their wedding at Windsor Castle, near London, England, Friday Oct. 12, 2018. (Toby Melville, Pool via AP)

LONDON (AP) — The royal wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank was a big hit in terms of British TV viewership.

ITV said Saturday that it added roughly 2.1 million viewers during its extended morning program that showed live coverage of Friday’s wedding at Windsor Castle.

ITV was the only U.K. broadcaster that showed the entire service live from St. George’s Chapel.

Competitors BBC and Sky News showed snippets of the wedding and the crowds thronging the streets of Windsor outside the castle.

BBC blamed a failure of its voice recognition system for a subtitle that briefly referred to Eugenie’s “beautiful breasts” rather than her “beautiful dress” as she walked up the stairs to the chapel.

Eugenie is the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II and ninth in line to the British throne.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Celebrity News Entertainment News World News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500