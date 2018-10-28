The Latest: Oscar now Atlantic hurricane, no threat to land

MIAMI (AP) — The Latest on Hurricane Oscar (all times local): 5:15 p.m. Oscar has become the eighth hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic season, but the storm is far out in the Atlantic where it…

5:15 p.m.

Oscar has become the eighth hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic season, but the storm is far out in the Atlantic where it poses no threat to land.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Oscar was centered Sunday afternoon about 725 miles (1,165 kilometers) southeast of Bermuda and had top sustained winds of about 75 mph (120 kph).

The storm is moving to the west at 16 mph (26 kph).

Forecasters at the Miami-based hurricane center say Oscar should continue westward during the night before beginning a turn toward the west-northwest. There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

11 a.m.

Tropical Storm Oscar continues to swirl over the Atlantic Ocean, but it does not pose any threat to land.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Sunday morning that Oscar was centered about 815 miles (1,310 kilometers) east-southeast of Bermuda, and it was moving west at 12 mph (19 kph).

The storm had top sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kph).

Forecasters expect Oscar to become a hurricane later Sunday as its track curves toward the North Atlantic. According to a forecast discussion, Oscar is moving over “sufficiently warm water” that would help make it stronger.

Oscar is the 15th named storm of the six-month Atlantic hurricane season that ends Nov. 30.

