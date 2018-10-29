202
South Africa’s de Klerk is discharged from hospital

By The Associated Press October 29, 2018 10:22 am 10/29/2018 10:22am
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The foundation of former South African President FW de Klerk says the Nobel Peace Prize winner has been discharged from a Cape Town hospital after a successful procedure to treat a collapsed lung.

The foundation says the 82-year-old de Klerk was hospitalized on Friday.

The former leader was awarded the Nobel with Nelson Mandela in 1993 for their work in ending the harsh system of white minority rule known as apartheid.

Mandela was elected South Africa’s first black president the following year.

Topics:
World News
