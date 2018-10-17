202
Home » World News » Slovak PM: Foreign hackers…

Slovak PM: Foreign hackers targeted foreign ministry

By The Associated Press October 17, 2018 6:01 am 10/17/2018 06:01am
Share

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s prime minister says hackers have attacked his country’s foreign ministry from abroad in an attempt to get data and documents from the ministry’s computer network.

Peter Pellegrini said the attack was “very sophisticated,” and called the hackers “a multinational, sophisticated spy organization” but did not identify them. He didn’t say what documents the hackers targeted, whether they succeeded in getting any information and when exactly the attack took place.

He said it was discovered by the country’s military spy agency after computers in the network started functioning in an unusual way.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Tech News World News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500