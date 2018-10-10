Pope compares abortion to hiring a hit man to solve problems

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has compared abortion to a mafia-style killing, saying it’s the equivalent of hiring a hit man to “take out a human life to solve a problem.” Francis made the…

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has compared abortion to a mafia-style killing, saying it’s the equivalent of hiring a hit man to “take out a human life to solve a problem.”

Francis made the comments, among his strongest yet against abortion, during his weekly Wednesday audience dedicated to the commandment exhorting the faithful not to kill.

Francis said some people justify abortion as respecting other rights. But, he asked, “How can an act that suppresses innocent and defenseless life as it blossoms be therapeutic, civil or simply human?”

He asked if it was fair “to take out a human life” to solve a problem: “Is it fair to hire a hit man to solve a problem? It is not fair. We cannot take out a human being, even if it is small.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.