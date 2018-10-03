202
Home » World News » Niger says cholera epidemic…

Niger says cholera epidemic has killed at least 68 people

By The Associated Press October 3, 2018 8:04 am 10/03/2018 08:04am
Share

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Niger’s public health ministry says at least 68 people have died in a cholera epidemic that began in July.

The ministry this week said it has registered more than 3,690 cases of the disease, which is caused by contaminated food or water and can kill within hours if untreated.

The epidemic has spread in the central Maradi region and has also affected the northern Tahoua, eastern Zinder and southwestern Dosso regions.

The U.N. children’s agency and World Health Organization have estimated that only 37 percent of the population in the Maradi region has access to clean drinking water and only 10 percent has access to basic sanitation.

Niger’s heavy rainy season from June to September allows the disease to spread easily.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Health & Fitness News Living News World News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500