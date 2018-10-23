Morocco: Speed cited as cause of derailment, driver detained

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — A royal prosecutor in Morocco says excessive speed caused the fatal derailment of a passenger train last week and he put the blame on the shuttle’s driver. Eight people died and…

Eight people died and more than 80 were injured after the train derailed halfway between Rabat and the town of Kenitra, near the city of Sale.

In a statement, Sale Prosecutor Abderrahim Zidi said the driver is in custody and faces homicide and other charges.

Zidi says the shuttle train reached a speed of 158 kilometers per hour (98 miles per hour), about twice the limit, before the accident.

The tracks have since been cleared and service on the line has partially resumed.

