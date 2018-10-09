202
Media outlet linked to man charged by US hit by arson attack

October 9, 2018
MOSCOW (AP) — A news outlet linked to a Russian multimillionaire accused of meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election has reportedly been hit by an arson attack.

St. Petersburg restaurateur Yevgeny Prigozh is believed to control a media empire that includes a “troll farm” whose members were indicted in the U.S. in February for allegedly waging “information warfare” against the U.S. through social media platforms and online media.

Another outlet reportedly linked to Prigozhin, the Federal News Agency, came under attack early Tuesday when unidentified assailants broke a window in its St. Petersburg office and tried to set it ablaze.

Its director, Yevgeny Zubarev, told state news agency RIA Novosti that no one was hurt. He said that he thinks his agency was targeted because of its work but didn’t elaborate.

