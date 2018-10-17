German woman who married IS fighter faces terrorism charges

BERLIN (AP) — Federal prosecutors say they’ve arrested a 46-year-old German woman on terrorism charges as she attempted to return to the country after marrying an Islamic State fighter and living in Iraqi homes seized…

BERLIN (AP) — Federal prosecutors say they’ve arrested a 46-year-old German woman on terrorism charges as she attempted to return to the country after marrying an Islamic State fighter and living in Iraqi homes seized by the extremist group.

Mine K., whose last name wasn’t provided in line with German privacy laws, was arrested at the Cologne airport Wednesday on charges of membership in a foreign terrorist organization, prosecutors said.

She’s accused of marrying an IS fighter in a January, 2015 video-call ceremony from Germany and joining him in Turkey the next month.

After spending time in Syria, they ended up in Tal Afar in Iraq, and lived in a house seized by the group.

Prosecutors say the woman decided to return home, through Turkey, after her husband was killed in mid-2015.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.