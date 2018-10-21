202
Brexit minister urges UK Conservatives to unite behind May

By The Associated Press October 21, 2018 8:48 am 10/21/2018 08:48am
A British Union flag is held aloft bearing slogans including "Democracy", "Rule of Law", "Liberty", "Tolerance" and "Fish 'n' Chips", during the People's Vote March, in London, Saturday Oct. 20, 2018. Some thousands of protesters are marching through central London, Saturday, to demand a new referendum on Britain’s Brexit departure from the European Union. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Brexit Secretary has urged rebellious Conservative lawmakers to stop attacking Prime Minister Theresa May and “play for the team.”

Dominic Raab also said that talks about the U.K.’s exit from the European Union must be tied up by the end of next month to allow enough time for new laws to be put in place.

Many of May’s pro-Brexit Conservative members are angry after she said she would consider extending a transition period that kicks in after Britain exits the EU on March 29. Raab told the BBC on Sunday such an extension mustn’t run indefinitely, and it must resolve the question of the Irish border, a key sticking point stalling negotiations.

Raab said it was “understandable that there are jitters” but urged fellow Conservatives to “hold our nerve.”

