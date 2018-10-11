Berlin by Stormy: Trump accuser opens German erotica show

202
BERLIN (AP) — Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who says she had sex with Donald Trump and was paid by the U.S. president’s lawyer to keep quiet, is taking her show on the road.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, drew a crowd Thursday as she opened an erotic trade show in the German capital.

Looking overdressed in a long-sleeved dress compared with the bikini-clad German performers flanking her, Daniels quickly snipped a red ribbon to open the Venus trade show before retreating off stage without comment.

The local stars seemed somewhat rankled as photographers called for them to get out of the picture and Daniels flashed smiles to the crowd.

Daniels has said she had sex with Trump in 2006 when he was married, which Trump has denied.

