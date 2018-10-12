202
Home » World News » Belgian wins international cartoon…

Belgian wins international cartoon contest in Denmark

By The Associated Press October 12, 2018 11:42 am 10/12/2018 11:42am
Share

HELSINKI (AP) — Danish organizers say a Belgian artist has won the international Niels Bugge Cartoon Award that this year focused on artificial intelligence.

Lars Refn, the chairman of the international jury, said Friday that Constantin Sunnerberg won the 3,000-euro ($3,470) first prize for his “inspired” cartoon interpretation of AI depicting two robot-resembling figures.

Sunnerberg has worked for Belgian newspaper Le Soir and the French weekly Courrier International among others.

French-Iranian Shahrokh Heidari came second while Brazilian Claudio Antonio Gomes was third.

Organizers say the competition, which this year drew more than 1,200 entries, is unofficially known as the “World Cup in satire drawings.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News World News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500