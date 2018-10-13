202
Getting better: Beatles’ ‘Sgt. Pepper’ named top album in UK

By The Associated Press October 13, 2018 9:25 am 10/13/2018 09:25am
FILE - In this Oct. 26, 1965 file photo The Beatles, from left: Ringo Starr, John Lennon, Paul McCartney and George Harrison smile as they display the Member of The Order of The British Empire medals presented to them by Queen Elizabeth II in a ceremony in Buckingham Palace in London, England. The Beatles' psychedelic masterwork "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" has been named the most popular British album in history. (AP Photo, File)

LONDON (AP) — The Beatles’ psychedelic masterwork “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” has been named the most popular British album in history.

The Official Charts Company said Saturday that the band’s 1967 classic is Britain’s favorite album based on physical sales, downloads and streams in the U.K.

The album found the four mates from Liverpool at their most experimental and inventive and includes favorites like “With a Little Help from My Friends” and “A Day in the Life.”

The band by then had stopped touring and was focusing its effort on studio work under the guidance of producer George Martin.

The album came ahead of Adele’s “21,” which finished second, and the 1995 Oasis album “(What’s the Story) Morning Glory?”

