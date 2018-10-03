202
3 still missing after flooding on Spanish island of Mallorca

By The Associated Press October 11, 2018 3:55 am 10/11/2018 03:55am
Residents clear mud from a flooded dstreet in Sant Llorenc, 60 kilometers (40 miles) east of Mallorca's capital, Palma, Spain, on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. Torrential rainstorms that caused flash flooding of water and mud on the Spanish island of Mallorca killed at least nine people, authorities said on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Francisco Ubilla)

MADRID (AP) — The emergency service in Spain’s Balearic Islands says that a 5-year-old boy and a German couple are still missing after flash flooding in Mallorca killed at least 10 people.

The Germans’ last communication was a call to a friend saying they were caught in a vehicle, according to German Consul Sabine Lammers, who was speaking on Cadena SER radio on Thursday.

The Civil Guard said that the body of the boy’s mother was found Wednesday. She reportedly managed to bring her 7-year-old daughter out of their car, but she and her son were dragged away.

A British couple, an 80-year-old Dutch woman and six Spanish citizens died in Tuesday’s flooding, according to the regional emergency service. One victim’s identity has yet to be confirmed.

