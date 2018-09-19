202
Home » World News » Singer Belinda hit for…

Singer Belinda hit for involvement in Mexican politics

By The Associated Press September 19, 2018 8:03 pm 09/19/2018 08:03pm
Share
FILE - In this June 27, 2018 file photo, presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and pop singer Belinda acknowledge the crowd during his closing campaign rally at Azteca stadium in Mexico City. Authorities in Mexico say pop singer Belinda may have illegally interfered in the country’s politics because she’s a Spanish citizen and campaigned for Lopez Obrador. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Pop singer Belinda may have illegally interfered in Mexico’s politics because she’s a Spanish citizen and campaigned for President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, authorities said Wednesday.

A rival party filed a complaint because the singer gave out articles with Lopez Obrador campaign emblems.

The singer, whose real name is Belinda Peregrin Schull, also appeared in his campaign.

Mexico’s electoral court said her actions appear to have violated Article 33 of the constitution, which says “foreigners may not in any way become involved in the political affairs of the country.”

The court did not sanction the singer, but instead “ordered the case referred to the Interior Department to determine further actions in accordance with the law.”

Technically, the government has the power to expel foreigners for such acts.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
World News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500