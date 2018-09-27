Judi Dench disagrees with Kevin Spacey’s erasure from film

SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain (AP) — Judi Dench says she doesn’t condone any inappropriate conduct by Kevin Spacey, but says scrubbing him from a film sets a questionable precedent. The celebrated British actress says “I can’t…

SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain (AP) — Judi Dench says she doesn’t condone any inappropriate conduct by Kevin Spacey, but says scrubbing him from a film sets a questionable precedent.

The celebrated British actress says “I can’t approve in any way the fact that, whatever he has done, that you then start to cut him out of films.”

Spacey was erased from “All the Money in the World” last year and replaced with Christopher Plummer after allegations of sexual harassment against him.

Dench told the San Sebastian film festival in Spain that Spacey “is and was a most wonderful actor.”

She added: “Are we to go back through history now and anyone who has misbehaved in any way or has broken the law or has committed some kind of offense, are they always going to be cut out?”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.