Greece: Violence at rallies to mark rapper’s killing

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Violence has broken out at rallies in several Greek cities organized to mark the fifth anniversary of the killing of rapper Pavlos Fyssas that triggered a crackdown against the extreme right political party Golden Dawn.

Clashes between protesters and police occurred near Athens and in the cities of Patras and Thessaloniki, where groups of protesters challenged police cordons, hurling rocks, bottles and firebombs.

Police responded with tear gas, but there were no immediate reports of any arrests.

A Golden Dawn volunteer was arrested for the 2013 killing of Fyssas, who was stabbed in the street and later died of his wounds at age 34. The leadership of the party remains on trial for allegedly running a criminal organization. Golden Dawn has 15 lawmakers in Greece’s 300-member parliament.

