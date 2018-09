By The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Forecasters: Florence is now a major hurricane, category 3 with 120 mph winds, moving in the Atlantic toward Bermuda.

MIAMI (AP) — Forecasters: Florence is now a major hurricane, category 3 with 120 mph winds, moving in the Atlantic toward Bermuda.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.