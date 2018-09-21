202
Home » World News » Berlin Wall reproduction off,…

Berlin Wall reproduction off, at least for now

By The Associated Press September 21, 2018 4:54 am 09/21/2018 04:54am
Share

BERLIN (AP) — The German capital won’t be getting a reproduction of the Berlin Wall after all — at least for now.

A group of artists planned to build a remake of the Cold War barrier around a downtown block in mid-October and tear it down Nov. 9, 29 years after the original one was opened.

But Berlin authorities said Friday they denied permission for the project. News agency dpa reported that they had safety concerns.

The artists’ group, DAU, planned to have visitors buy “visas” to visit the walled area. The idea was to create the experience of traveling to a foreign country and losing the sense of freedom.

The original wall, built by communist East Germany, divided Berlin from 1961 to 1989.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Living News Travel News World News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500