Belgium’s queen mother flies home for health tests

By The Associated Press September 26, 2018 5:29 am 09/26/2018 05:29am
FILE - In this Tuesday, July 17, 2008 file photo, Belgium's Queen Paola and King Albert II pose for photographers at the Royal Palace in Laeken, Belgium. Belgian state media on Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018 say that the country's queen mother, Queen Paola, has had a stroke during a trip to Venice, Italy. (AP PhotoVirginia Mayo, File)

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium’s Royal Palace said that Queen Paola, the mother of King Philippe, is flying home from Italy for health reasons, amid media reports she suffered a stroke during a trip to Venice.

Broadcaster RTBF reported Wednesday that the 81-year-old Italian-born Paola became ill overnight and was to be urgently flown back to Belgium later in the day.

The Royal Palace said in a statement that Paola is returning “to undergo medical tests.” It did not provide details about her condition.

