By The Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Airline now says 1 man missing after plane crashed into Pacific lagoon, after earlier saying everyone safely evacuated.

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Airline now says 1 man missing after plane crashed into Pacific lagoon, after earlier saying everyone safely evacuated.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.