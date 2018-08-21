Russia displays its latest weapons at military show

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Monday displayed its latest weapons at a military show aimed at attracting more foreign customers. President Vladimir Putin said in an address to the Army 2018 show that it reflects…

President Vladimir Putin said in an address to the Army 2018 show that it reflects the “huge potential” of Russian military industries and will serve as a platform for military cooperation with other countries.

The show, held at a shooting range just outside of Moscow, features Russia’s latest fighter jet, the Su-57, the Kinzhal hypersonic weapon and the Armata battle tank among other new weapons. It also features robotic systems.

The event will involve flyovers by the air force’s aerobatic squadrons and displays of new army weapons in action.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu emphasized that most new weapons at the show have proven their worth during the Syrian campaign. “They demonstrate the latest achievements of our industries and science,” he said.

