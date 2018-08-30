202
Home » World News » Roof of 16th century…

Roof of 16th century church collapses in Roman Forum

By The Associated Press August 30, 2018 12:28 pm 08/30/2018 12:28pm
Share

ROME (AP) — A huge chunk of the wooden roof of a 16th century church built over an ancient Roman prison has collapsed in Rome’s Forum.

No one was injured as the San Giuseppe dei Falegnami church was closed at the time.

Firefighters were called to the scene Thursday and even called in sniffer dogs to make sure no one was injured. Provincial vice-captain Marcello Lombardini said no victims had been located.

The church is located on the western edge of the Roman Forum, near to Piazza Venezia. It was built starting in 1598 over what had been a prison in Roman times.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Living News Travel News World News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500