Mexico to build seaweed barriers to protect beaches

By The Associated Press August 9, 2018 4:06 pm 08/09/2018 04:06pm
In this Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018 photo, tourists observe the shore chock full of sargassum in Bahia La Media Luna, near Akumal in Quintana Roo state, Mexico. A Mexican environmental agency is constructing barriers at sea just beyond its famed Riviera Maya beaches to decrease the massive amounts of sargassum washing up onshore. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican environmental agency said Thursday that is constructing barriers at sea just beyond its famed Riviera Maya beaches to decrease the huge amounts of seaweed washing up onshore.

Alfredo Arellano Guillermo, environment chief for Quintana Roo state, said he hopes to have the anti-sargassum structures in place by next week.

His agency said in a statement that the barriers don’t pose any risk to marine fauna and commercial boats.

Since June 19, dump trucks have hauled off more than 4 million cubic feet of sargassum from Quintana Roo’s beaches, including at the resorts of Cancun and Playa del Carmen.

Similar waves of floating seaweed have coated beaches throughout the Caribbean.

