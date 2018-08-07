202
Funerals held for 3 Russian journalists killed in Africa

By The Associated Press August 7, 2018 11:00 am 08/07/2018 11:00am
A woman holds a portrait of journalist Alexander Rastorguyev, who was killed in the Central African Republic (CAR), during funeral ceremony in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018. Three Russian journalists had been working on an investigation into Russian private military contractors and the mining industries in CAR, their editor said, when they were ambushed and killed outside the town of Sibut in CAR. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

MOSCOW (AP) — Funerals have been held in Moscow for three Russian journalists who were killed during a reporting trip in Central African Republic.

Orkhan Dzhemal, Alexander Rastorguyev and Kirill Radchenko were shot last week while investigating a Russian military contractor and Russia’s interests in the African country’s mining industries. Their funerals in Russia took place Tuesday.

Exiled Russian opposition figure Mikhail Khodorkovsky, who financed the journalists’ work, said the reporters were looking into a private security firm, known as Wagner, which operates in CAR.

The Russian company is linked to Yevgeny Prigozhin, a St. Petersburg entrepreneur dubbed “Putin’s chef” because his restaurants hosted President Vladimir Putin’s dinners with foreign dignitaries.

Central African Republic officials said men wearing turbans and speaking Arabic ambushed the journalists as they traveled by car at night.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Government News World News
