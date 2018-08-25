202
Home » World News » Firefighters make progress with…

Firefighters make progress with forest fire outside Berlin

By The Associated Press August 25, 2018 5:00 am 08/25/2018 05:00am
Share
Firefighters battle a wildfire near the village Klausdorf, about 85 kilometers (53 miles) south of Berlin on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. (Patrick Pleul/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say they’re making progress fighting a major forest fire some 50 kilometers (30 miles) outside Berlin, but an area around two evacuated villages remains a source of concern.

The blaze near the town of Treuenbrietzen started Thursday afternoon and spread quickly through bone-dry pine forests. It has at times sent smoke toward the German capital.

A senior local official in Potsdam-Mittelmark county, Christian Stein, said Saturday that “we managed during the night to get a grip on the fire,” with some large areas extinguished. But he said that, around the villages of Klausdorf and Tiefenbrunnen, the blaze is still flaring up.

Inhabitants were allowed Friday to return to a third village, Frohnsdorf.

Firefighters have to maneuver carefully because old World War II ammunition is still buried in the region.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Living News Travel News World News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500