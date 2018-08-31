202
EU promises UK unparalleled partnership for amicable Brexit

By The Associated Press August 31, 2018 9:31 am 08/31/2018 09:31am
Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Dominic Raab, left, and EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier prepare to shake hands after a media conference at EU headquarters in Brussels on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is promising Britain an unparalleled trade partnership if Brexit is concluded on amicable terms.

Both sides are still seeking a full U.K. withdrawal agreement by an October summit despite a series of outstanding issues and barely six weeks to overcome a deadlock on the Ireland-Northern Ireland border.

Beyond the border issue, EU negotiator Michel Barnier also highlighted the divisions over whose court should have the final say in case of specific disputes and the recognition of the designation of origins concerning foodstuffs.

If it’s worked out, Barnier said Friday that the future trade relationship would be an “unprecedented partnership” to be worked out after the March 29 departure.

World News
