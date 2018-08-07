Ellie Goulding announces engagement to Caspar Jopling

LONDON (AP) — Singer Ellie Goulding and art dealer Caspar Jopling have announced their engagement. A notice in Tuesday’s Times of London newspaper announces the engagement of “Caspar, son of The Hon. Nicholas Jopling of…

LONDON (AP) — Singer Ellie Goulding and art dealer Caspar Jopling have announced their engagement.

A notice in Tuesday’s Times of London newspaper announces the engagement of “Caspar, son of The Hon. Nicholas Jopling of Yorkshire and Mrs. Jayne Warde-Aldam of Yorkshire, and Elena, daughter of Mr. Arthur Goulding of Herefordshire and Mrs. Tracey Sumner of West Midlands.”

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Goulding, who has had U.K. hits with “Starry Eyed,” ”Burn” and “Your Song,” has been dating Jopling for more than a year.

The 31-year-old singer previously dated DJ/producer Skrillex and Dougie Poynter of the band McFly.

Jopling, a 26-year-old former British national youth rower, is an art history graduate who works for Sotheby’s in New York.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.