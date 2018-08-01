202
Home » World News » Cyprus seeks help to…

Cyprus seeks help to defend 2 Turkish Cypriot journalists

By The Associated Press August 1, 2018 11:06 am 08/01/2018 11:06am
Share

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus’ government is asking the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe to help defend two Turkish Cypriot journalists investigated in Turkey over an article deemed “insulting” to that country.

Cyprus government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said Wednesday the OSCE has been asked to defend the journalists’ “right of free speech and media freedom.” He said the European Union is following the case closely.

Afrika columnist Ali Osman said he and editor-in-chief Sener Levent did nothing wrong and have refused to cooperate with authorities.

The article in question, published January, likened Turkey’s military offensive in Syria to its military “occupation” of ethnically split Cyprus’ northern third where Ankara has kept 35,000 troops since 1974.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
World News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500