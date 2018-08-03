202
Home » World News » 3 bodies found in…

3 bodies found in French Alps search for missing Italians

By The Associated Press August 10, 2018 12:50 pm 08/10/2018 12:50pm
Share

PARIS (AP) — French authorities say an alpine rescue team has found the bodies of three people on the mountain in the French Alps where three Italian climbers were reported missing.

The high mountain police unit of Chamonix said rescuers recovered the body of 31-year-old Luca Lombardini on Friday. Lombardini, his younger brother Alessandro, 28, and Elisa Berton, 27, went missing on Tuesday after they set out to climb a mountain on the French side of the Mont Blanc massif.

Police say the bodies of two other people were found near Lombardini’s on Friday, but not yet been recovered. The three are believed to have been tied to the same rope.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Living News Travel News World News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500