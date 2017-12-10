201.5
Italian tightrope walker inches his way over Tiber River

By The Associated Press December 10, 2017 3:02 pm 12/10/2017 03:02pm
A safety cord connected Andrea Loreni to the tightrope wire that stretched 450 feet and was suspended 66 feet above the river near the Sant'Angelo Bridge.

ROME (AP) — An Italian tightrope walker has inched his way across the Tiber River in Rome.

Andrea Loreni’s high-wire act drew gasps of delight from crowds watching from below on Sunday evening.

A safety cord connected Loreni to the tightrope wire that stretched 135 meters (450 feet) and was suspended 20 meters (66 feet) above the river near the Sant’Angelo Bridge.

Loreni told The Associated Press after his daring walk that wind, drizzling rain and “reflections on the water” made crossing difficult and he’d felt the urge to stop part-way at one point.

He said: “But, of course, you can’t. You have to follow through to the end and use your senses to guide you despite the fear.”

Loreni added: “It’s beautiful.”

